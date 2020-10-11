Sections
Mini-libraries set up in Covid-19 wards in Karnataka

According to Dr Sridhar, Director of the Shivamogga Institute of Medical Sciences (SIMS) and the McGann district hospital, the libraries have been set up so that patients can relax while recovering from the virus.

Updated: Oct 11, 2020 10:06 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by: Sanya Budhiraja, Shivamogga Karnataka

The image shows mini-libraries. (Twitter/@ANI)

Mini-libraries have been set up in COVID-19 wards of the McGann district hospital and the Sagara Taluk sub-division hospital in Shivamogga by the health department’s employees union for quarantined COVID-19 patients.

“Many patients here are under a lot of stress and are anxious about their sickness. Reading will help them relax and will distract them from stressful thoughts,” Dr Sridhar said.

He further said that the library had about a thousand books and they have been gifted by printers, publishers, and bookshops from nearby areas.

