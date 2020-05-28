Sections
Home / It's Viral / Mischievous cat Leo vanishes into priest’s robe. Was it looking for a parallel universe?

Mischievous cat Leo vanishes into priest’s robe. Was it looking for a parallel universe?

With over 1.5 million views, it won’t be wrong to say that the cat’s video has stolen people’s hearts.

Updated: May 28, 2020 12:25 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows the cat named Leo wandering around. (Twitter/Canterbury Cathedral)

An online sermon being delivered by a senior British clergyman took a hilariously cat-astrophic but adorable turn when a feline decided to intervene the ongoing session. Shared by Canterbury Cathedral on Twitter, the video shows the intrepid cat wandering around. Within a few moments he reaches near the priest’s legs and disappears into his robs.

This video quickly went viral with people coming up with hilarious explanations behind Leo’s behaviour. However, before knowing what they wrote, take a look at the video:

With over 1.5 million views, it won’t be wrong to say that Leo’s video has stolen people’s hearts. If you are watching the video on a loop and laughing out loud, we don’t blame you. In fact, while commenting on this video several people wrote that it tickled their funny bone. A few also took a hilarious route to comment.

“Now that’s a Canterbury tail!” a Twitter user shared a funny pun on the book title The Canterbury Tales. “He thought it was the confession booth,” joked another while trying to guess the cat’s perspective. “Portal to Narnia (or secret land of dreamies!)” wrote a third.



Here’s how others reacted:

“I’ve watched this like 20 times on a loop, it is hypnotic,” wrote a Twitter user. We’re not saying we watched it 20 times too but maybe it could have been 21, who’s counting.

What do you think of Leo the cat and his little adventure?

Also Read | Kitten takes matters in its own paws, climbs hooman mountain for food. See

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Chess plays on while other sports struggle to cope with COVID-19 pandemic
May 28, 2020 13:33 IST
Odisha priest beheads man following dreams that it would end Covid-19
May 28, 2020 13:32 IST
Naagin producer confirms ‘few characters will be out’ of the show soon
May 28, 2020 13:23 IST
Gru and Minions urge handwashing, fun at home in new coronavirus PSA
May 28, 2020 13:21 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.