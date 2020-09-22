Sections
E-Paper
Home / It's Viral / Mississippi woman gets ssscary surprise as snake lands on her head from front door

Mississippi woman gets ssscary surprise as snake lands on her head from front door

Christina Mitchell grabbed a broom and ushered the reptile out of her house.

Updated: Sep 22, 2020 10:32 IST

By Associated Press | Posted by: Srimoyee Chowdhury, MCCOMB Mississippi

The 10-inch (25-centimeter) serpent then darted to the kitchen while Christina Mitchell called her husband to let him know about their new visitor. (Pexels)

A woman in Mississippi received a slithering surprise when she got home from work last week: a snake that had been lodged on top of her front door landed on her head.

The encounter happened after the intruder made its way on top of Christina Mitchell’s door on Thursday, the Enterprise-Journal reported. “I felt this thump on my head,” Mitchell said. “I looked down and the snake had landed at my feet in the house.”

The newspaper reports the 10-inch (25-centimeter) serpent then darted to the kitchen while Mitchell called her husband to let him know about their new visitor. But she didn’t wait for help. She grabbed a broom and ushered the reptile out of her house in McComb, a city located about 80 miles (127 kilometers) south of Jackson.

“He did his striking pose because it was just a scared little rat snake,” Mitchell said. “He tried to bite at my broom whenever I put him outside. He probably thought that was really rude. We kind of had a stare-down.”



Based on the photo Mitchell took, her sparring partner looked like an Eastern Rat snake, a largely nonvenomous reptile, according to the National Wildlife Federation.

Mitchell was concerned since the animal had a large jaw, but she has been familiar with snakes since she was a child and says she would not go out of her way to kill an animal, even if it lands in her house.

“I actually really like snakes,” she said. “I think they’re fascinating.”

She also does not plan to move the pitcher plant, even though it might have attracted the snake.

“I just love my pitcher plant,” she said. “I feel like I’ll just take my chances and open my door really slow from now on.”

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India-China military commanders to meet at least twice more before disengagement commences
Sep 22, 2020 10:51 IST
India rejects Pakistan’s reference to Kashmir issue at UN, calls for tackling terrorism
Sep 22, 2020 09:18 IST
India’s Covid-19 tally crosses 5.5 million mark, sees record recoveries at over 100,000
Sep 22, 2020 11:16 IST
PM Modi praises Harivansh after suspended MPs snub tea offer
Sep 22, 2020 09:45 IST

latest news

CSK Predicted XI vs RR: Dhoni likely to stick to same team against Royals
Sep 22, 2020 11:35 IST
Covid-19: Maharashtra active cases drop by over 27,000 in four days
Sep 22, 2020 11:33 IST
Vaccine for combating Covid-19: A look at the latest developments
Sep 22, 2020 11:32 IST
Toxins in water killed hundreds of elephants in Botswana
Sep 22, 2020 11:31 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.