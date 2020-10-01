Sections
Mithila Palkar's share about her granddad's recovery from Covid tugs at people's heartstrings

Mithila Palkar’s share about her granddad’s recovery from Covid tugs at people’s heartstrings

Mithila Palkar has shared her experience of staying with her grandparents in a post shared on Humans of Bombay’s Instagram page.

Updated: Oct 01, 2020 18:28 IST

By Amrita Kohli, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Actor Mithila Palkar with her grandparents. (Instagram/@officialhumansofbombay)

The ongoing pandemic has altered millions of lives. Among those who have found it difficult to adjust are senior citizens who often find it hard to understand why they cannot step out like earlier or have as many visitors come meet them. Actor Mithila Palkar has shared her experience of staying with her grandparents in a post shared on Humans of Bombay’s Instagram page. She has also shared details about her grandfather, 93, testing positive for Covid and recovering 10 days later.

“I struggled explaining the pandemic to Bhau, my grandfather. He had a hundred questions–‘Why aren’t you going out?’, ‘How will you work?’ So I explained, ‘We won’t go out. We’ll all be together.’ He was happy I’d be spending more time with him,” said Palkar.

She added that her grandparents were confined to their home, adding that her grandfather had a health scare last year and is also diabetic. However, even after precautions, he tested positive for Covid.

“Bhau was surprisingly calm. But when I told him that Mumma (Palkar’s grandmother) and I’d be moving to Masi’s, he was shattered. For the last 65 years, Bhau and Mumma have never been apart–just seeing us around reassured him. But we couldn’t risk Mumma’s health, so I lied that Mumma had to go to the doctor,” she added.



She goes on to talk about how the next 10 days were like, until he recovered. She has also shared his heartwarming reaction to meeting his wife after so many days. Read the entire post below, it will surely leave you with a smile on your face.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CFy51ulh5J4/

Since being shared, the post has collected over 87,000 likes and lots of comments.

“Reminded me of my Aaji Aaba whom I haven’t seen since a year. Grandparents are literal cuties,” commented an Instagram user. “This is just pure love,” shared another.

