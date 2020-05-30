Mizoram residents give food to Assam flood victims on their way home on special train, CM Zoramthanga tweets heartening video

Sections
The video has now tugged at the heartstrings of people with many saying it shows “standards of humanity.”

Updated: May 30, 2020 11:44 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows the passengers giving food to the Assam flood victims. (screengrab)

Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga recently took to Twitter to share a viral video which captures the true spirit of humanity. The 33-second-long video shows stranded passengers returning home on a special Mizoram-bound train giving away their food to Assam floods victims walking along the railway track.

“The following viral WhatsApp video is all about stranded Mizos on their way from Bangalore sharing their eatables along the railway track for flood affected people on their way to #Mizoram and, it just made my day!” the chief minister tweeted. Several others are also widely sharing the clip across different social media platforms.

Needless to say, the act of humanity shown in the video has received praise from people. Expressing this, a Twitter user wrote, “A small act of love, a great example of living in a troubled world!”

“I praise them for their standards of humanity,” expressed another. “Isn’t it a proof that humanity is alive?” tweeted a third.



Wishing it to be a lesson for all, a Twitter user shared, “Let the good done by these wonderful people be a blessing and a strength for the world”. Another tweeted, “Big hearted stuff… vow! Loved it.”

During the trying times, these are the incidents which showcase what humanity is all about.

