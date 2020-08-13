Mom purchases gate to keep her baby away from kitchen, toddler does this. ‘Smart,’ say people

A tiny tot has won over netizens with his clever antics after sneakily and skillfully overcoming a hurdle placed by his mom to keep him out of the kitchen. A video showing what the little one did has attracted several impressed reactions.

Shared initially on Facebook by the kid’s mother, Janael Palmer, the video shows how the kid removes a gate placed in front of the kitchen, which was meant to keep in him from stealing food.

“I cannot make this kind of thing up, this is exactly the kind of laughs that my day consists of and I need the extra energy to keep up. Please excuse the mess, but I had to share. Purchased a gate to keep my one year old out of the kitchen from taking snacks and throwing my veggies around the kitchen. Well guess what the joke was on me,” Palmer wrote and shared the video.

The clip later landed on Twitter after being shared by a user of the micro-blogging site and it’s creating a stir on the platform too.

Take a look at the clip and prepare to laugh out loud:

Since being shared, the Facebook post has gathered over 18,000 shares and close to 8,000 reactions. The tweet, on the other hand, has received over 90,000 likes and nearly 26,000 likes. Also, the video, shared on Twitter, has amassed close to 1.5 million views – and counting.

People had a lot to say about the video and most couldn’t stop commenting about how smart the baby is. There were also some who pointed that the kid is extremely well-mannered too.

“OMG! He has a big smart brain it is fascinating and funny at same time,” wrote a Twitter user. “This is amazing how smart is that one wow,” expressed another. “Don’t underestimate a toddler, they got skills!” rightly said another.

The Twitter user who shared the video replied to her own post and wrote:

Here’s how others reacted:

What do you think of the tiny tot?

Also Read | Little girl steals snacks, gets caught. Pretends to sleep, video is hilarious