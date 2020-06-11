Mom’s wholesome reaction to daughter getting a scholarship will make you smile ear to ear. Watch

Daughter Mel showing her mum, who is on the phone, an acceptance letter she received from law school. (Twitter/@ladyfromdalou)

It is almost always great to see hard work and determination pay off. This feeling may be intensified when it is our own loved ones who succeed after putting their best foot forward. This mom’s wholesome reaction to her daughter getting into law school with a scholarship exemplifies the joy one feels when those close to us achieve great feats.

This 45-second-long clip was shared on Twitter on June 10. The video’s caption reveals that it shows a mom’s reaction when her daughter told her that she “got into law school with a $40,000 annual scholarship.”

As the recording begins, daughter Mel shows her mum, who is on the phone, an acceptance letter she received from DePaul University College of Law. The mother initially drops the piece of paper from sheer excitement. Mel, then, points out another clause in the offer which gets the mum straight-up dancing with emotions. It details how Mel would be the recipient of the Dean’s Scholarship for $40,000 for the academic year.

Now that is definitely some groove-worthy news.

Since being shared, the video has received over 10.8 million views. Additionally, the tweet has more than over 2 lakh retweets and almost 1.5 million likes.

Mel also replied to her own post to share more information about her journey to this achievement and a screenshot of the offer letter:

Here is how tweeple reacted to this cute mama and her studious daughter. One person said, “From one Mel to another, congratulations from a Sikh brother”. To which the original poster responded with, “Thank you, bro”.

One generous Twitter user wrote, “Congrats! I’ll buy your books and airfare to school next semester. DM and we can work out the details. Law school changed my life; I’m sure it will change yours”. Many others on the thread also offered to cover different schooling costs for the new law student to help make her journey through higher education a little simpler.

Another individual also left this funny comment.

What are your thoughts on this mother-daughter pair?

