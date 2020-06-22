Sections
Home / It's Viral / Monday Motivation: Cute animal content to start your day with a smile

Monday Motivation: Cute animal content to start your day with a smile

The miniature versions of these adorable animals are the ones who can instantly melt your heart into a puddle.

Updated: Jun 22, 2020 10:05 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

How can one not smile after seeing the image of this Chunkey Monkey. (Instagram)

From panda to doggo to cat, the list of animals which make for cute and delightful videos are limitless. However, do you know what makes for an even more adorable watch? They’re baby animals. The miniature versions of these adorable animals are the ones who can instantly melt your heart into a puddle.

On that note, let’s start with the image of this tiny chick. Look at it, don’t you think that the image is beyond adorable. “Hello human! Do you have peas for me?” with this caption the image was shared on Instagram. 

Shared on Cincinnati Zoo’s YouTube profile, this is a video that will make you say “aww”, repeatedly. The clip is all about a baby wallaby peeking from its mom’s pouch.



The next video is all kinds of adorable. It shows a mommy doggo showering its newborn kid with tons of loving licks. This is one of such video which may fill you up with a warm fuzzy feeling.



Have you ever seen a more chilled out tiny primate than this one? We are inclined to bet that you haven’t:

“Oh, my gosh!” chances are this is what you’ll say after you see the video of this tiny animal and a hooman. Wondering what is so special about this video? Check it out yourself:

And, then there is this tiny birdie. If we had to rate its cuteness, we would say 15/10 or more.

How can one not smile after seeing the image of this Chunkey Monkey!

Which of these animals is the cutest? Or are they all equally adorable?

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Lampard heaps praise on trio as Chelsea grind down Villa
Jun 22, 2020 11:19 IST
India deploys specialised mountain forces to check China’s transgressions along LAC
Jun 22, 2020 11:17 IST
Gold hits one-month peak as rising coronavirus fears boost demand
Jun 22, 2020 11:17 IST
Reliance Industries becomes first Indian firm to hit USD 150 billion market cap
Jun 22, 2020 11:15 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.