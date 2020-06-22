Monday Motivation: Cute animal content to start your day with a smile

How can one not smile after seeing the image of this Chunkey Monkey. (Instagram)

From panda to doggo to cat, the list of animals which make for cute and delightful videos are limitless. However, do you know what makes for an even more adorable watch? They’re baby animals. The miniature versions of these adorable animals are the ones who can instantly melt your heart into a puddle.

On that note, let’s start with the image of this tiny chick. Look at it, don’t you think that the image is beyond adorable. “Hello human! Do you have peas for me?” with this caption the image was shared on Instagram.

Shared on Cincinnati Zoo’s YouTube profile, this is a video that will make you say “aww”, repeatedly. The clip is all about a baby wallaby peeking from its mom’s pouch.

The next video is all kinds of adorable. It shows a mommy doggo showering its newborn kid with tons of loving licks. This is one of such video which may fill you up with a warm fuzzy feeling.

Have you ever seen a more chilled out tiny primate than this one? We are inclined to bet that you haven’t:

“Oh, my gosh!” chances are this is what you’ll say after you see the video of this tiny animal and a hooman. Wondering what is so special about this video? Check it out yourself:

And, then there is this tiny birdie. If we had to rate its cuteness, we would say 15/10 or more.

How can one not smile after seeing the image of this Chunkey Monkey!

Which of these animals is the cutest? Or are they all equally adorable?