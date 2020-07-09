Sections
Home / It's Viral / Monitor lizard spotted in a home in Delhi, people have thoughts

Monitor lizard spotted in a home in Delhi, people have thoughts

The post about monitor lizard has now prompted people to drop all sorts of tweets.

Updated: Jul 09, 2020 20:22 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows the monitor lizard in a house in Delhi. (Twitter/@hgsdhaliwalips)

This is an image which has evoked tons of reactions among people. While some were amazed, others were left uncomfortable – scared even. It’s an image of a monitor dragon lurking around a house in Delhi.

IPS officer HGS Dhaliwal took to Twitter to share the image about two hours ago and since being posted it has sparked a Twitter chatter.

“Spotted at someone’s home in Delhi!!” he wrote while sharing the picture. It shows the huge reptile peeping at something from behind a wall.



The post, till now, has gathered close to 700 likes and the numbers are only increasing. From making jokes to appreciating its beauty to being scared, people shared all sorts of comments on the post. Chances are you’ll relate to some of them too.



“Must be from the Chattarpur region near the Aravallis [biodiversity park]. They are pretty common in my native village which is also on the foothills of the Aravallis in Gurugram,” wrote a Twitter user. To which, Dhaliwal replied “Yes. Chhatarpur area.”

“You mean komodo dragons are roaming free in India?,” asked a surprised user of the micro-blogging site. To which another user tweeted, “Yes, these are Komodo Dragons, they live freely near water resources in many Asian countries, they are shy lizards, they hardly encounter with human, but swallow small animals, they may harm you by a bite (their mouth contains bacteria) if you fight them!”

“It’s so strange that these monitor lizards are seen in residential areas now. Few days back, one came in our sector too in Faridabad and officials had to be called to nab it. I guess it’s poisonous too,” expressed an individual. Arguing, another person wrote, “No, monitor lizards are not poisonous. In fact it’s an endangered species under wildlife protection act.” It is true that they’re protected, however, contrary to previous beliefs, they do have venom glands which they use to kill small animals. The venom has relatively mild effects on humans.

“It is so scary,” wrote a Twitter user. “It is beautiful actually!” exclaimed another. “Wow! My favourite reptile,” tweeted an individual.

Naturally shy, monitor lizards generally stay away from humans. However, if provoked, they can attack.

What do you think of the image?

Also Read | Dogs attack monitor lizard, reptile stands its ground. Watch

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Telangana Inter supply exams 2020 cancelled, failed 2nd year students to be promoted
Jul 09, 2020 21:20 IST
Covid-19: Morocco to start reopening borders after strict lockdown
Jul 09, 2020 21:19 IST
In response to NGO’s plea to transfer funds, Centre defends PM Cares before SC
Jul 09, 2020 21:11 IST
Mountain lion waits to attack elk. But can you spot it in this photo?
Jul 09, 2020 21:08 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.