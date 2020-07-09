Monitor lizard spotted in a home in Delhi, people have thoughts

This is an image which has evoked tons of reactions among people. While some were amazed, others were left uncomfortable – scared even. It’s an image of a monitor dragon lurking around a house in Delhi.

IPS officer HGS Dhaliwal took to Twitter to share the image about two hours ago and since being posted it has sparked a Twitter chatter.

“Spotted at someone’s home in Delhi!!” he wrote while sharing the picture. It shows the huge reptile peeping at something from behind a wall.

The post, till now, has gathered close to 700 likes and the numbers are only increasing. From making jokes to appreciating its beauty to being scared, people shared all sorts of comments on the post. Chances are you’ll relate to some of them too.

“Must be from the Chattarpur region near the Aravallis [biodiversity park]. They are pretty common in my native village which is also on the foothills of the Aravallis in Gurugram,” wrote a Twitter user. To which, Dhaliwal replied “Yes. Chhatarpur area.”

“You mean komodo dragons are roaming free in India?,” asked a surprised user of the micro-blogging site. To which another user tweeted, “Yes, these are Komodo Dragons, they live freely near water resources in many Asian countries, they are shy lizards, they hardly encounter with human, but swallow small animals, they may harm you by a bite (their mouth contains bacteria) if you fight them!”

“It’s so strange that these monitor lizards are seen in residential areas now. Few days back, one came in our sector too in Faridabad and officials had to be called to nab it. I guess it’s poisonous too,” expressed an individual. Arguing, another person wrote, “No, monitor lizards are not poisonous. In fact it’s an endangered species under wildlife protection act.” It is true that they’re protected, however, contrary to previous beliefs, they do have venom glands which they use to kill small animals. The venom has relatively mild effects on humans.

“It is so scary,” wrote a Twitter user. “It is beautiful actually!” exclaimed another. “Wow! My favourite reptile,” tweeted an individual.

Naturally shy, monitor lizards generally stay away from humans. However, if provoked, they can attack.

What do you think of the image?

