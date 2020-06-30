Sections
Home / It's Viral / Monkey hanged to death in Telangana, gut-wrenching incident sparks angry reactions

Monkey hanged to death in Telangana, gut-wrenching incident sparks angry reactions

A video of the sickening incident has surfaced on social media.

Updated: Jun 30, 2020 14:58 IST

By Amrita Kohli, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The incident took place in Ammapalem village in Telangana’s Khammam district. (Representational Image)

In yet another incident of animal brutality, a group of people in a village in Telangana beat up and hanged a monkey to death after it entered a home looking for food. A gut-wrenching video of the incident has since gone viral and prompted a flood of angry reactions on Twitter, with many asking for justice for the animal.

The incident took place in Ammapalem village in Telangana’s Khammam district. A video of the sickening incident which has surfaced on social media shows the monkey hanging by a rope, flailing its arms desperately in an attempt to free itself. Dogs were left to attack the monkey.

The video has left people shocked and many are taking to Twitter to share their outrage over the incident.

“Such an inhuman, brutal and shameful act. Don’t know where these humans are heading towards,” wrote a Twitter user.



Ammapalem resident Venkateshwar Rao and other accused have been charged by forest officials under the Wildlife Protection Act. They were arrested and released on bail on Saturday. They are yet to be summoned for questioning.

Rao had spotted the monkey at his home and beat it with a stick. He then hung it from a tree with the help of his friend.

In the video of the incident, Rao can be seen instructing his pet dogs to bite the monkey while it fought for its life.

(With ANI Inputs)

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

‘Demographic genocide’: China cuts Uighur births with IUDs, abortion, sterilisation
Jun 30, 2020 15:11 IST
Sushmita Sen shares cute photo with daughter Renee from 18 years ago
Jun 30, 2020 14:56 IST
Wedding photographers get back to business with slashed rates
Jun 30, 2020 14:55 IST
Kissing of Blarney Stone resumes as Ireland eases lockdown
Jun 30, 2020 14:54 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.