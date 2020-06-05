Sections
Home / It's Viral / Monkey hangs on to thin branch as leopard tries to shake it off tree. Watch

Monkey hangs on to thin branch as leopard tries to shake it off tree. Watch

The video makes for a thrilling watch.

Updated: Jun 05, 2020 13:31 IST

By Amrita Kohli, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The leopard tries to catch the monkey hanging on the branch. (YouTube/RangerDiaries.com)

In a battle of strength and smarts, where would you place your bets? Before you decide, we suggest you watch this video - captured in the wild - which shows both qualities being applied by two different animals. The video shows a chase between a leopard and a monkey and makes for a thrilling watch.

The clip has been tweeted by Susanta Nanda IFS who often shares such interesting videos of animals. This video is an old one and was shared on the RangerDiaries.com YouTube channel in 2013. According to the description shared by channel, it was recorded in Sabi Sands Game Reserve in South Africa by Gary Parker.

The short video shows a leopard chasing a monkey up a tree. The monkey hangs on to the edge of a thin branch in order to keep the leopard at bay. The predator, meanwhile, does its best to reach the monkey and make a meal of it. After several failed attempts to reach the monkey, the leopard tries to shake the branch to get the primate to fall off.

“Size, strength & reputation takes a back seat many times in nature,” says Nanda on Twitter. “Rarely seen, leopard trying to shake the monkey from tree for food. Monkey holds on,” he adds. Watch the intense clip below:



Since being shared some three hours ago, the video has collected over 500 likes and counting. Several people have posted comments about the predator-prey interaction.

“Nature surprises us many times,” comments an individual. “Nature is an absolute thriller!” chimes in another. “Astonishing!” remarks a third.

What do you think about this video?

Also Read | Watch: Deer saved from becoming giant snake’s meal. Tweet prompts debate

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Man complained of stomach ache, had a mobile phone charger in his bladder
Jun 05, 2020 14:13 IST
Possible No Time to Die plot leaks reveal explosive details about Bond film
Jun 05, 2020 14:08 IST
On Covid-19 treatment fee, Supreme Court’s question to private hospitals
Jun 05, 2020 14:07 IST
Maha: Traffic increases as state opens up MMR roads, traffic police to initiate random checks
Jun 05, 2020 14:02 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.