Monkey ‘robs’ ATM in Delhi. People call it Money Heist: monkey edition

Since being shared, the video has gathered over 40,000 views – and the numbers are only increasing.

Updated: May 07, 2020 12:10 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows the monkey trying to pull open the front panel of an ATM machine in Delhi. (Twitter/ANI)

A video of an ATM ‘robbery’ has sparked hilarious reactions among people because of the unusual culprit behind the ‘crime’. It’s a monkey.

In the video, the animal pulls open the front panel of an ATM located in South Avenue area of Delhi. It inspects the machine a little more before going away.

News agency ANI shared a video of the incident on Twitter and it has now left people in splits. There’s a chance that it’ll tickle your funny bone too.



Since being shared, the video has gathered over 40,000 views – and the numbers are only increasing. People were quick to drop their reactions and they range from funny to sarcastic. Many were also reminded of the popular drama Money Heist. While some said that it could be the plot for the show’s next season, others called it ‘Monkey Heist.’



Here’s how others reacted:

A few people, however, were not-so-impressed. They pointed that the animal is probably trained to steal cash for ATMs. “It has been trained to do so,” wrote a Twitter user.

What do you think of the video?

