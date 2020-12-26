Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / It's Viral / ‘Monolith’ appears at San Francisco, this time with a gingerbread twist

‘Monolith’ appears at San Francisco, this time with a gingerbread twist

Twitter is now flooded with videos and images of the gingerbread ‘monolith.’

Updated: Dec 26, 2020, 13:32 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows the gingerbread monolith. (Twitter/@lydialaurenson)

Unless you stay far away from the Internet, there’s a high possibility that you may have heard about the monoliths making headlines across the world. From Utah to Romania, these shiny metal objects appeared at random places. There is a latest addition to that list but this time with a Christmas twist. Topped with frosting and gumdrops, a gingerbread tower popped in Corona Heights Park, San Francisco.

It wasn’t long before people took to Twitter to share images and videos of the structure. Just like this post by founder of the Gyroscope App Ananda Sharma. Set against a gorgeous backdrop, here’s how the structure looks:

In a following tweet, he also shared a video with addition of a rainbow to the scene:



Sharma further added how the structure smelled really good:



“Gingerbread monolith atop Corona Heights in San Francisco this morning. And it was briefly framed by a rainbow to boot,” wrote another and shared these images:

Another individual shared the images with this witty tweet, “A mysterious gingerbread monolith appeared at corona heights park. Apparently the aliens are feeling festive.”

“Looks like a great spot to get baked,” San Francisco Recreation and Parks Department General Manager Phil Ginsburg told KQED. “We will leave it up until the cookie crumbles,” Ginsburg added. Also, the GM further detailed that the confectionary tower will be left where it is for a while because people “deserve a little bit of magic right now.”

What are your thoughts about this incident?

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Some people in Delhi trying to teach me democracy every day: Modi
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
China sells 50 armed drones to Pakistan, begins psyops. It’s a reminder
by Shishir Gupta
8 UK returnees test Covid positive in Kerala, now being tested for UK strain
by HT Correspondent
Amit Shah to review election preparedness in Assam
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Ayshee Bhaduri

latest news

Pandemic, social exclusion slid millions in informal sector into poverty
by Press Trust of India | Posted by Deepali Sharma
Bigg Boss 14: Aly Goni goes down on one knee to propose to a contestant
Coal India set to diversify into non-coal mining areas in 2021
by Press Trust of India | Posted by Ayshee Bhaduri
Williamson leads New Zealand fightback in first Pakistan test
by Reuters
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.