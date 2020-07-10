Moonwalker Dr Buzz Aldrin shares throwback picture of Earth taken from space in 1969. It’s enthralling

“Beautiful,” “amazing,” or “mesmerising,” are few among the many adjectives you will be inclined to use to react to this throwback image recently shared on Twitter. Dr Buzz Aldrin, the astronaut who walked on the moon, wrote “This view of home never gets old” and shared the image. It goes without saying that the picture has now piqued people’s attention with many saying it’s one of the best pictures taken in human history. Chances are that you will react in the same way too.

The image Aldrin shared was taken from the Apollo 11 spacecraft in 1969, according to NASA website. The terrain of the moon visible in the image is in the area of Smyth’s Sea on the nearside.

Since being shared, the post quickly gathered over 10,000 likes and more than 1,500 retweets. Several people dropped comments on the post and they didn’t hold back while showing their excitement. Besides appreciating the beauty of the Blue Planet, some also wrote how their kids reacted to the image.

“My oldest son Tobias (6) just said that it is so funny that our earth is so tiny and so beautiful at the same time. My youngest son Timo (4) thinks that you are the bravest and most beautiful. I say there is nothing more to add… but… Greetings from Germany,” wrote a Twitter user. We certainly agree with what Tobias and Timo have to say.

“It never gets old. I find it calming and affirming,” tweeted another admiring the beauty of picture. “Dr. Aldrin, thank you very much for this picture. It’s inspiring and beautiful at the same time. Have you ever been afraid of not being able to come home again?” asked a third.

“Absolutely Extraordinary,” wrote a fourth and it truly is.

What do you think of this throwback picture?

