Mother's Day 2020: Pic with mom to heartfelt quote, here's what people are sharing on Twitter

Several people have taken to Twitter to celebrate the special occasion of Mother’s Day 2020.

Updated: May 10, 2020 11:02 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Mother’s Day 2020: People shared varied posts to celebrate the day. (Twitter/@suspenseonly)

Mother’s Day is the special occasion which is celebrated to thank our mothers for always being there for us. Each year, the second Sunday of May is celebrated as Mother’s Day and this year it falls on May 10. To observe the day, people gift presents, go for lunches/dinners or simply spend the day with their mothers. Though meeting up or going out are off-the-limits this year, it didn’t dampen people’s spirits and these posts shared on Twitter aptly show the same things.

Several people have taken to the micro-blogging site to celebrate the special occasion of Mother’s Day 2020. While some are sharing images with their mothers, others are dropping heartfelt quotes for their beloved moms. In fact, the hashtag #HappyMothersDay is also trending on Twitter.

“A mother is she who can take the place of all others but whose place no one else can take,” wrote a Twitter user. “#HappyMothersDay to all the beautiful amazing mumma’s in the world. Nothing beats your love, strength and care,” expressed another.

Here’s a Twitter user who shared an image of a woman feeding a kid and it’s simply amazing:



Take a look at what others have shared:

How are you wishing your mom on Mother’s Day 2020?

