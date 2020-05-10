Mother’s Day 2020: Sudarsan Pattnaik pays tribute to mothers working on frontline with sand art

Words fall short when it comes to describing the role of a mother, especially the one who is working on the frontline in this fight against coronavirus. To thank those on the occasion of Mother’s Day, artist Sudarsan Pattnaik carved a sand art on the beach of Puri, Odisha. He also shared the image on Twitter and it’s absolutely heartening.

“Salute to all Mothers in our society working day and night to fight against #COVID19 . My sand art at Puri beach on #MothersDay with the message ‘Maa Tujhe salaam’,” reads the beautifully put caption.

The picture has garnered over 2,800 likes along with tons of praise from netizens about the perfect depiction of a mother’s multitasking abilities. While some appreciated the concept, others thanked the artist for the wonderful tribute to all the mothers working as emergency workers.

What do you think of this thoughtful tribute?