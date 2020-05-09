Mother’s Day 2020: ‘Thanks maa’ to ‘my stylish mom’, here’s what TikTokers are sharing ahead of the day

Mother’s Day 2020 is just a few hours away and it is no wonder that people are already taking to TikTok to express their love for their beloved moms. In fact, the hashtags #thanksmaa and #mystylishmom are also trending on the platform.

While the hashtag #thanksmaa is all about thanking mothers for their unconditional love, #mystylishmom is about capturing their stylish and trendy side. People are sharing all sorts of videos celebrating their mothers and they’re amazing to watch.

We’ve collected some videos shared by TikTokers ahead of Mother’s Day 2020 and there’s a chance that they’ll make you want to give your mom a tight hug.

Here’s a video shared by celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor. It’s a collage of different images of him with his mother. What makes the video even more heartening is the song that plays at the background of the video - Mumma by Kailash Kher. Kapoor shared the post using the hashtag #thanksmaa.

Here are some other videos shared by different people using the same hashtag:

As for #mystylishmom, it’s all about showing that mums are the ultimate fashion icons for their kids. Here’s a TikTok user who showed this by recreating her mom’s desi look:

“My mom is not only beautiful inside, but outside too,” with this caption a user of the video-sharing platform posted this:

Take a look at some of the other videos people shared using this hashtag:

So, what are you sharing on TikTok for this special day?