Mountain lion waits to attack elk. But can you spot it in this photo?

If you love pictures and videos of wildlife that show the animals in their natural surroundings, you’ll really appreciate this one. What’s more, it offers you a little challenge.

In today’s edition of ‘spot the animal’, here’s a picture that shows two animals - an elk that you can clearly see in the photo and a mountain lion waiting to pounce on it. All you need to do is spot it.

The image has been shared by Rio Mora National Wildlife Refuge on Facebook. Shared on July 1, the image was actually clicked in October 2019.

“Take a moment today to search for the hidden mountain lion that is following this elk,” says the caption shared along with the photo. “This photo was taken as part of a monitoring project looking at the success of restoring arroyos at Rio Mora National Wildlife Refuge,” it further says.

Take a look at the picture and see if you can find the predator hiding in plain sight.

Since being shared the image has collected over 10,000 shares and more than 3,700 reactions. Several people have shared reactions to the photo.

“I always have to enlarge the pictures and then it jumped right out at me. It sure is little, but guess it is farther away than it looks,” commented an individual. “That’s was tougher than I thought it was going to be!” wrote another.” Oh wow! It took me a long time but I finally found it! Such amazing camouflage!” added a third. “I looked at the photo again today and didn’t see the lion, I think it moved overnight!” posted a fourth.

Well, these comments prove that it may not be that easy to spot the mountain lion, so here’s a hint shared by the page.

“Start looking at the base of the tree that is at the far right of the picture. Move a little left and down. The puma is hidden in the grass,” they wrote in a comment.

Here’s the answer if you still couldn’t spot it:

So what do you think about this brain teaser? Did you find the hidden animal or did you have to look up the answer?

