Move along, nothing to see here, just an owl ‘hugging’ a log

Owls may often be associated with noble qualities such as wisdom. This connotation may be precisely why it is so fun to see rare videos of these otherwise majestic birds acting derpy. If you too enjoy such unique content, then look no further. This clip of an owl ‘hugging’ a log is straight-up owlsome.

Posted on Twitter on June 22, this clip is almost 20 seconds long. The recording was shared from Fuji Kachoen Garden Park’s official Twitter account.

The video showcases an owl named Calula. Calula’s has positioned its body on the flat upper surface of a short log. Its wings are stretched out and cover both sides of the wood. The bird lays there, chilling, draped onto the trunk.

One wonders, what is it doing? Is it resting? Is it stretching? Is it hugging the log? Let us know what you think but before that watch the video below.

Since being shared on the micro-blogging application, the clip has been watched almost 3 lakh times. Additionally, the tweet has garnered over 12,200 retweets and nearly 28,000 likes.

Here is what tweeple have to say about this cool-looking bird. One person jokingly said, “Me trying to get on a high patio stool at any brewery”. To which another responded with, “I so feel this”. We gravely relate to this notion as well.

“I need someone to love me as much as this owl loves that log,” read one comment. Well, you know what people say, “Owl you need is love”.

What are your thoughts on the clip?

Also Read | An owl flew into this family’s home. They’re giving it shelter until it decides to leave