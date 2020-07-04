Sections
Home / It's Viral / Move along, nothing to see here, just an owl ‘hugging’ a log

Move along, nothing to see here, just an owl ‘hugging’ a log

Looks like this owl just found a new bae, it is a log.

Updated: Jul 04, 2020 17:36 IST

By Sanya Budhiraja, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows an owl named Calula. (Twitter/@fujikachoen)

Owls may often be associated with noble qualities such as wisdom. This connotation may be precisely why it is so fun to see rare videos of these otherwise majestic birds acting derpy. If you too enjoy such unique content, then look no further. This clip of an owl ‘hugging’ a log is straight-up owlsome.

Posted on Twitter on June 22, this clip is almost 20 seconds long. The recording was shared from Fuji Kachoen Garden Park’s official Twitter account.

The video showcases an owl named Calula. Calula’s has positioned its body on the flat upper surface of a short log. Its wings are stretched out and cover both sides of the wood. The bird lays there, chilling, draped onto the trunk.

One wonders, what is it doing? Is it resting? Is it stretching? Is it hugging the log? Let us know what you think but before that watch the video below.



Since being shared on the micro-blogging application, the clip has been watched almost 3 lakh times. Additionally, the tweet has garnered over 12,200 retweets and nearly 28,000 likes.

Here is what tweeple have to say about this cool-looking bird. One person jokingly said, “Me trying to get on a high patio stool at any brewery”. To which another responded with, “I so feel this”. We gravely relate to this notion as well.

“I need someone to love me as much as this owl loves that log,” read one comment. Well, you know what people say, “Owl you need is love”.

What are your thoughts on the clip?

Also Read | An owl flew into this family’s home. They’re giving it shelter until it decides to leave

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Farmers reduce area under paddy cultivation in Jalandhar, experts say it may help improve groundwater levels
Jul 04, 2020 17:39 IST
Wildbuzz: A mousetrap for fish
Jul 04, 2020 17:39 IST
Move along, nothing to see here, just an owl ‘hugging’ a log
Jul 04, 2020 17:36 IST
Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani’s cousin shot dead inside his home in Kabul: Report
Jul 04, 2020 17:44 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.