Move over penguins, Shedd Aquarium has a new visitor … a curious snake. Watch

A video shared by the aquarium on Twitter shows a curious snake watching fish in a tank.

Updated: Aug 22, 2020 11:31 IST

By Amrita Kohli, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows the snake looking at a fish. (Twitter/@shedd_aquarium)

For the past few months, Chicago’s Shedd Aquarium has piqued the interest of netizens by posting videos of some adorable penguins taking field trips around the facility.

Videos of penguins walking around the premises and meeting beluga whales while on their wonderful journey have been a resource of happiness to several people. More recently, Shedd even shared a video of baby penguins taking their first dip in water and having quite a splash. However, it looks like another being of the animal kingdom is also taking an interest in the marine animals at the aquarium.

A video shared by the aquarium on Twitter shows a curious snake watching fish in a tank.

“Snakes get curious too!” shared along with the video. “The penguins aren’t the only animals who take field trips around the aquarium—this emerald tree boa seemed fassscinated by his fishy neighbours,” says the caption further.



Posted earlier today, the video has collected over 15,000 views – and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, it has also amassed close to 1,700 likes and more than 300 retweets. People have posted several comments about this share.

“I love seeing one animal’s reaction to another,” shared an individual. “Fascinated or hungry?” posted another. “Snake: I’d eat that. And that. And the other thing too!” joked a third. “Cutest. Thing. Ever,” added a fourth.

Here’s how others reacted:

What do you think about the video?

Also Read | Cuteness alert! Penguin meets the Belugas and netizens can’t have enough of it. Watch

