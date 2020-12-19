Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / It's Viral / Movie goers opt for taste of Venice in Philippines with float-in cinema. See pics

Movie goers opt for taste of Venice in Philippines with float-in cinema. See pics

Gondola moviegoers may sit two to a boat, with up to 10 guests per screening and boats kept metres apart.

Updated: Dec 19, 2020, 20:42 IST

By Reuters | Posted By: Trisha Sengupta, Manila

People ride on a gondola before a movie begins at a float-in cinema. (REUTERS)

Some moviegoers in the Philippine capital, tired of lengthy COVID-19 restrictions, are opting for a taste of Venice, bobbing in front of the big screen in socially distanced gondolas.

Gondoliers in striped uniforms steer and position each boat in an outdoor canal to watch full-length films, a rare chance to visit the cinema after nine months of lockdowns.

“Riding a boat made it a unique experience,” patron Violet Gatchalian told Reuters at the Venice Grand Canal-themed shopping mall in Manila. “It’s also one of the first cinemas to reopen so we wanted to try it.”

People on gondolas watch a movie while observing social distancing. ( REUTERS )

Philippine cinemas have been closed since mid-March, when President Rodrigo Duterte imposed one of the world’s toughest and longest lockdowns. With more than 456,000 coronavirus infections and 8,875 COVID-19 deaths, the Philippines is Southeast Asia’s hardest-hit country after Indonesia.



The government started gradually reopening the economy in June, but most non-essential businesses remain shut - in Manila, the gondola cinema and a drive-through theatre are the only movie venues.

People on a gondola watch a movie in Venice Grand Canal Mall, Taguig City, Metro Manila, Philippines. ( REUTERS )

Gondola moviegoers may sit two to a boat, with up to 10 guests per screening and boats kept metres apart. Admission is 500 pesos ($10), roughly the minimum daily wage in the capital.

The float-in cinema aims to lift the spirits of guests and help film industry workers, said Graham Coates, head of Megaworld Lifestyle Malls.

People on gondolas watch a movie. ( REUTERS )

Guests bring their own earphones and listen to audio broadcast at a radio frequency available only to those aboard the gondolas.

Guests bring their own earphones and listen to audio broadcast at a particular radio frequency. ( REUTERS )

Open-air cinemas are seeing a revival in many parts of the world as the leisure industry figures out how to deal with the constraints of the pandemic.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

12 nations reached out to India for Covid vaccine: NITI Aayog’s VK Paul
by HT Correspondent
India has 223 active Covid-19 cases per million, second surge unlikely, say experts
by Anonna Dutt | Edited by Sohini Sarkar
ED attaches assets worth Rs 11.86 cr of NC chief Farooq Abdullah
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar
First visuals of Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train released
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh

latest news

Covid-19: WHO was warned lives were at risk over yanked report on Italy
by Associated Press | Posted by Kunal Gaurav
‘No justification for seizures,’ says Omar Abdullah on ED action
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
News updates from Hindustan Times: Court seeks Rajasthan govt’s reply on work in jails given on caste lines and all the latest news
by hindustantimes.com
Boris Johnson expected to announce new anti-virus rules
by Associated Press | Posted by Nilavro Ghosh
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.