Mr Bean is here to spread word on how to protect yourself from Covid-19, people love the video

In his usual goofy yet serious way, Mr Bean takes up the essential task of imparting important information about the steps which one should take to protect themselves against the pandemic.

Updated: Jun 25, 2020 10:33 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Taking to YouTube, World Health Organisation (WHO) recently shared a video to spread awareness on how to protect oneself form Covid-19. It’s, however, the character that features in the video which has now captured people’s attention. It’s the animated character Mr Bean.

“Practicing hand hygiene, correct cough etiquette, physical distancing and knowing your symptoms are among the main ways people can protect themselves from COVID-19,” WHO wrote and shared the video.

Take a look at the video to learn some important lessons from Mr Bean:



Since being shared just two days ago, the video has already gathered over 42,000 views – and counting. It has also sparked tons of comments from people. While some thanked WHO for giving out such important messages, there were some who were simply elated to see Mr Bean

“Wasn’t expecting Mr Bean, this is a treasure,” wrote a YouTube user. “I love Mr Bean,” expressed another.

What do you think of the video?

