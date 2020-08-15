Sections
Home / It's Viral / MS Dhoni retires: ‘Thank you’ say fans, flood Twitter with messages, best memories

MS Dhoni posted a video on Instagram to make the announcement.

Updated: Aug 15, 2020 22:06 IST

By Amrita Kohli, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Fans have flooded social media with their reactions.

MS Dhoni, the former captain of the Indian cricket team, announced his retirement from international cricket on Saturday evening. He posted a video on Instagram to make the announcement. Moments after the post, fans flooded social media with their reactions.

From posting messages thanking Dhoni to sharing their favourite memories, the micro-blogging platform is flooded with heartening posts. #Dhoni is trending on Twitter.

“Cannot fathom it yet, the end of an irreplaceable era in international cricket,” wrote a Twitter user. “Legends never really retire, they only inspire!” posted another.

Here are some of the tweets shared by fans:



“Thanks. Thanks a lot for ur love and support throughout. From 1929 hrs consider me as Retired,” wrote Dhoni on Instagram to make the announcement. The post is accompanied with a video montage showing Dhoni’s journey as the song Main Pal Do Pal Ka Shair Hoon from the 1976 film Kabhi Kabhie plays in the background.

The post has collected over seven million views and thousands of comments.

“Thank you MS. Legend,” reads a comment on the post. “Captain forever,” says another. “Legends never retire,” reads yet another.

MS Dhoni retires as Indian cricket’s most successful captain in limited-over internationals. He led India to win three ICC trophies - World T20 in 2007, World Cup in 2011 and Champions Trophy in 2013.

