Mum and dad flamingos keep an eye out for their baby as it tests the water. Watch

Look at those tiny legs go.

Updated: Jul 13, 2020 20:06 IST

By Sanya Budhiraja, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows two flamingos and their baby. (Instagram/@cincinnatizoo)

Many may agree that being protective over one’s youngling is part and parcel of parenthood. This video of two flamingos keeping an eye out on their baby as it tests the waters proves that the notion is quite universal.

This clip was posted on Instagram from Cincinnati Zoo’s official account on July 10. The recording has been shared with a caption reading, “Look at those little legs go! Both Mom and Dad keep a close eye on their chick as they test out the waters. #BirdsAreAwesome”. Birds truly are awesome, and watching this recording may make you further believe in the sentiment.

The film shows two adult flamingos hanging out in the water. Between them stands a tiny flamingo. The birdie waddles its little flippers in the water, going around in small circles. The parent flamingos closely follow the child’s movements, carefully walking beside it.

The scene may not look very different from when a human toddler initially learns to walk with the parents hot on the child’s trail to ensure safety. Check out the beautiful moment here:



Since being posted on the photo and video sharing application, the video has accumulated nearly 73,500 views. Additionally, it has received many thoughtful comments.

Here is what people had to say about this sweet flamingo family. One person proclaimed, “Look at his little flippers,” unable to keep their cool over the cute baby bird. Another individual reciprocated that emotion when writing, “Aww his wittle feet”.

“Omg... I’m in love,” read one comment.

What are your thoughts on this charming family?

