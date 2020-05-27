Mum buys a vending machine to discipline kids. Read more to find out how

Sections
We can’t think of a better way of teaching one’s children about hard work, managing finances, and self-control.

Updated: May 27, 2020 13:12 IST

By Sanya Budhiraja, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The way of teaching one’s children about hard work, managing finances, and self-control has amused netizens. (Instagram/@nobodywantstobabysit)

Having a vending machine in one’s own home sounds like a treat, pun intended. From having access to sugar-rush inducing sweets to salty snacks, it truly seems like something out of a child’s dream. Well, this mum took that aspiration and turned it into a valuable disciplinary lesson for her kids.

Posted on Instagram, three images have been shared with a caption that reads, “Let’s see if they can sneak sweets and treats now! So sick of the arguments about unhealthy snacks (esp with lockdown) so I have bought a vending machine! If they want sweets they can do things (chores, school work etc) to earn money for them. The kids are very excited about this but not as excited as me”.

Looks like this mother of five from Newcastle, United Kingdom just discovered a great parenting hack. Now her children would have to partake in household work to firstly earn money and then, thoughtfully spend it if they wish to indulge in their favourite treats. We can’t think of a better way of teaching one’s children about hard work, managing finances, and self-control.



Shared on May 25, the post has gathered many impressed comments.



Here’s what Instagram users had to say about this mum’s amazing parenting idea. One person wrote, “Ha brilliant! More exciting from a vending machine”.

“Omg, this is brilliant! I need to do this!” read one comment. While another Instagram user stated, “I’m just thinking of when they get back to school them telling their friends they’ve got a vending machine at home”.

What are your thoughts on this novel disciplinary methodology?

