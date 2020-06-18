Sections
Mumbai cop helps 14-day-old baby who accidentally swallowed safety pin to reach hospital in time

Mumbai Police took to Twitter to share how constable S.Kolekar saved a 14-day-old baby’s life.

Updated: Jun 18, 2020 12:05 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows Mumbai Police Constable S.Kolekar. (Twitter/@MumbaiPolice)

Mumbai Police Constable S.Kolekar is winning a tremendous outpouring of love on Twitter thanks to his quick actions which helped saving a baby’s life. A post shared on Twitter by Mumbai Police details how the cop helped the 14-day-old baby by taking him and his parents to the hospital in the nick of time. A picture of the officer has also been shared on Twitter. The policeman’s act has since won tons of reactions on the micro-blogging site.

According to the tweet, the infant was choking on a safety pin that he had accidentally swallowed. His worried parents were out on the road trying to get the baby to a hospital. That’s when Kolekar spotted them and helped the worried parents reach KEM (King Edward Memorial Hospital) using his own vehicle. Thanks to the cop’s quick actions, the child received treatment on time.

“When in doubt, find your nearest cop!” this is how the department started their tweet and detailed the entire incident in the following lines.



Since being shared a few hours ago, the tweet has collected over 2,400 likes and close to 300 retweets – and counting.



People lauded the cop’s actions and shared various appreciative replies in the post’s comments section.

“That is amazing PC S.Kolekar!” wrote a Twitter user. “We are proud of you Mumbai Police,” commented another and many others replied expressing the same notion.

“Thank you Kolekar sir, for your wonderful action of saving a 14 days old kid’s life. Keep doing such good work,” tweeted a third. “And, who says that we don’t have angels on Earth. More power to Kolekar sahib,” wrote a fourth.

A few days ago, an SOS tweet from a lawyer about her broken prosthetic leg resulted in her receiving help from the Mumbai Police department. Following her tweet, the cops contacted her and took her to a clinic to get the broken prosthetic leg fixed.

