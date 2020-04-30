Sections
Home / It's Viral / Mumbai cop tests positive of COVID-19, says ‘I’ll be back on duty soon’. Watch

Mumbai cop tests positive of COVID-19, says ‘I’ll be back on duty soon’. Watch

Though just 15-second-long, there’s a chance that the video will leave you emotional the same way tweeple say it made them feel.

Updated: Apr 30, 2020 16:43 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows the policemen getting inside an ambulance. (Twitter/@MumbaiPolice)

Mumbai Police took to Twitter to share a video which is inspiring and heartening in equal parts. It’s about one of the department’s policeman who tested positive for coronavirus and what he said before going away for treatment.

Though just 15-second-long, there’s a chance that the video will leave you emotional the same way tweeple say it made them feel.

“Our 29-year-old frontline warrior, who tested positive for Coronavirus, just summarised what we’ve been meaning to tell you all along,” the department tweets.

The video shows the cop getting inside an ambulance but just before that he says something to the others standing nearby. A caption on the screen shows that he says, “Don’t worry my friend. I’ll be back on duty soon.”



In the same thread, Mumbai Police also shared a few lines from a poem written by the renowned Marathi poet Vasant Bapat.

While many wished the policeman good luck, some lauded police officials as “true superheroes.” A few also wrote that the clip left them emotional.

“He may be blessed and I pray for his earliest recovery. And prayers for his family. May god bless him with health,” wrote a Twitter user. “Salute to you all,” expressed another. “He is a brave soldier. He will fight and he will come back soon,” wrote a third.

“He is a real hero,” commented a Twitter user and we believe that too. In fact, all the frontline workers who are fighting against coronavirus, often at the risk of their own safety, are the true superheroes.

Also Read | Mumbai Police shares what they would’ve done had they been home. You may stop complaining about the lockdown

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

In waiting, Sena hopes ‘message from Delhi’ reaches Maharashtra Raj Bhavan
Apr 30, 2020 16:41 IST
Covid-19 patients’ recovery rate climbs to 25.19% from 13% a fortnight ago
Apr 30, 2020 17:04 IST
Rishi Kapoor, Bollywood’s original chocolate boy, dies at 67
Apr 30, 2020 11:12 IST
White House explains why it followed Indian PM on Twitter, then unfollowed
Apr 30, 2020 15:06 IST

latest news

Smart City Agra develops Covid-19 dashboard to monitor hot-spots, spread of virus
Apr 30, 2020 17:04 IST
Himachal CM expresses grief over Rishi Kapoor’s death
Apr 30, 2020 17:04 IST
Amul, Delhi Police pay tributes to Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor
Apr 30, 2020 17:03 IST
Ravi Shastri headlines online interaction of BCCI coaches
Apr 30, 2020 17:04 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.