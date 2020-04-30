Mumbai cop tests positive of COVID-19, says ‘I’ll be back on duty soon’. Watch

Mumbai Police took to Twitter to share a video which is inspiring and heartening in equal parts. It’s about one of the department’s policeman who tested positive for coronavirus and what he said before going away for treatment.

Though just 15-second-long, there’s a chance that the video will leave you emotional the same way tweeple say it made them feel.

“Our 29-year-old frontline warrior, who tested positive for Coronavirus, just summarised what we’ve been meaning to tell you all along,” the department tweets.

The video shows the cop getting inside an ambulance but just before that he says something to the others standing nearby. A caption on the screen shows that he says, “Don’t worry my friend. I’ll be back on duty soon.”

In the same thread, Mumbai Police also shared a few lines from a poem written by the renowned Marathi poet Vasant Bapat.

While many wished the policeman good luck, some lauded police officials as “true superheroes.” A few also wrote that the clip left them emotional.

“He may be blessed and I pray for his earliest recovery. And prayers for his family. May god bless him with health,” wrote a Twitter user. “Salute to you all,” expressed another. “He is a brave soldier. He will fight and he will come back soon,” wrote a third.

“He is a real hero,” commented a Twitter user and we believe that too. In fact, all the frontline workers who are fighting against coronavirus, often at the risk of their own safety, are the true superheroes.

