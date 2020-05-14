Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / It's Viral / Mumbai cop who said ‘I’ll be back on duty soon’ after testing positive for COVID-19 returns home

Mumbai cop who said ‘I’ll be back on duty soon’ after testing positive for COVID-19 returns home

Mumbai Police has tweeted the good news that the policeman has beaten coronavirus and is now “hale and hearty.”

Updated: May 14, 2020 11:28 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows the policeman previously going for his treatment. (Twitter/Mumbai Police)

Mumbai Police, a few days ago, took to Twitter to share an encouraging and heartening video of a 29-year-old policeman who tested positive for coronavirus. The video shows how before going away for treatment, the brave cop assured his colleagues by telling them not worry and that he will be back on duty soon.

In an update to that incident, Mumbai Police has tweeted the good news that the policeman has beaten coronavirus and is now “hale and hearty.” Not just that, the young cop is also looking forward to report back to duty as soon as possible.

“Our 29 year old #CoronaWarrior is back. He is hale & hearty and looks forward to report back on duty. Welcome back, hero!” the department tweeted and also shared a video.



Since being shared the post has gathered over 10,000 likes and close to 1,800 retweets. Additionally, the video has also garnered about 1.5 lakh views. From welcoming the hero to posting emotional replies, people shared all sorts of reactions.



“Welcome back warrior,” wrote a Twitter user. “Kudos to your never give-up attitude. Welcome back hero. Together we can and we will,” expressed another. “You guys rock! Gratitude,” tweeted a third. “Who is cutting the onions?” said another.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Railways says all tickets booked before Covid-19 lockdown to be cancelled
May 14, 2020 12:32 IST
Trials for 4 AYUSH formulations against Covid-19 to start within a week, says minister
May 14, 2020 12:05 IST
FM Sitharaman’s 2nd phase of announcement on economic package today at 4pm
May 14, 2020 11:10 IST
Covid-19 updates: Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray to hold meet over coronavirus
May 14, 2020 12:30 IST

latest news

Truck bomb in eastern Afghanistan’s Gardez kills five, 14 injured
May 14, 2020 12:46 IST
How UP plans to create jobs for economic recovery
May 14, 2020 12:42 IST
Railways’ announcement on ticket cancellation, contact tracing: All you need to know
May 14, 2020 12:47 IST
Hooman records and tries to guess her cat’s perspective whilst he is alone
May 14, 2020 12:34 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.