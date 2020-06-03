Mumbai cops run after Shramik special train to stop it to help migrants who were running late. Watch

A video is now creating a stir on Twitter for being inspiring and equally heartwarming. It details a tale of how a few officials of Mumbai Police helped a group of migrant workers to board a Shramik special train.

Shared on the official Twitter handle of Khaana Chahiye, a citizen initiative, the video shows a few policemen running behind a train trying to stop it in order to help a few migrant workers who were late and couldn’t board on time.

“As the last train to West Bengal left, a group got left behind as they arrived late. Mumbai Police team ran behind the train to stop it & citizen volunteers from 3 teams raced across the platform with the passengers luggage,” with this tweet Khaana Chahiye shared the video. This over-a-minute-long video has now tugged at the heartstrings of many. Chances are this display of humanity will leave you emotional too.

Since being shared, the video has gathered over 18,400 views and close to 500 likes – and counting. This tweet by Khaana Chahiye is a part of a thread which is filled with similar content. They show how volunteers of the initiative are joining hands with Mumbai Police officials to help migrant workers board the special trains.