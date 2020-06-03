Sections
Home / It's Viral / Mumbai cops run after Shramik special train to stop it to help migrants who were running late. Watch

Mumbai cops run after Shramik special train to stop it to help migrants who were running late. Watch

Since being shared, the video has gathered over 18,400 views - and counting.

Updated: Jun 03, 2020 18:12 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Mumbai Police officials also helped the passengers with their luggage. (Twitter/@khaanachahiye )

A video is now creating a stir on Twitter for being inspiring and equally heartwarming. It details a tale of how a few officials of Mumbai Police helped a group of migrant workers to board a Shramik special train.

Shared on the official Twitter handle of Khaana Chahiye, a citizen initiative, the video shows a few policemen running behind a train trying to stop it in order to help a few migrant workers who were late and couldn’t board on time.

“As the last train to West Bengal left, a group got left behind as they arrived late. Mumbai Police team ran behind the train to stop it & citizen volunteers from 3 teams raced across the platform with the passengers luggage,” with this tweet Khaana Chahiye shared the video. This over-a-minute-long video has now tugged at the heartstrings of many. Chances are this display of humanity will leave you emotional too.



Since being shared, the video has gathered over 18,400 views and close to 500 likes – and counting. This tweet by Khaana Chahiye is a part of a thread which is filled with similar content. They show how volunteers of the initiative are joining hands with Mumbai Police officials to help migrant workers board the special trains.



tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Housing societies face waterlogging due to heavy rains in Pune
Jun 03, 2020 18:13 IST
Physical distancing, masks, eye protection may help prevent Covid-19
Jun 03, 2020 18:13 IST
Cops run after train to stop it to help migrants who were running late
Jun 03, 2020 18:12 IST
10,000 evacuees from low-lying areas in Mumbai to be screened for Covid-19 symptoms
Jun 03, 2020 18:12 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.