Mumbai Indians defeat Delhi Capitals, winning IPL 2020. Here’s how tweeple reacted

Mumbai Indians’, the most successful team in IPL history, win prompted a plethora of reactions from tweeple.

Updated: Nov 11, 2020, 01:22 IST

By Sanya Budhiraja, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Mumbai Indians’ IPL 2020 win prompted many reactions from tweeple. (Twitter/@taNTRum_guyyy)

Mumbai Indians closed this IPL season with a big win after defeating Delhi Capitals in the final match on Tuesday in Dubai. They have become the only team to have won five titles, making them the most successful team in the history of IPL. Mumbai Indians’ victory prompted many reactions from tweeple who flooded the micro-blogging application with hilarious and heartfelt posts.

Here is how tweeple reacted to Mumbai Indians’ win:

Amitabh Bachchan, one of the greatest stars of Bollywood, took to Twitter to congratulate the team:



Somebody used a scene from the 2006 Bollywood movie Golmaal: Fun Unlimited to create this hilarious meme:



Many didn’t hold back when praising the captain of Mumbai Indians, Rohit Sharma:

“Mumbai Indians truly an emotion,” wrote a Twitter user whilst sharing pictures of cakes inspired by the team:

Here are some other examples from the micro-blogging application:

What are your thoughts on these posts? Which one did you like best? Be sure to visit Twitter for other such innovative and wholesome shares celebrating the win of Mumbai Indians.

