Mumbai Police asks people to ‘be a responsible sibling’ in their latest tweet

In their tweet, Mumbai Police also tagged UNICEF India chapter’s official Twitter handle.

Updated: Jun 11, 2020 12:05 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Mumbai Police shared this image along with their tweet. (Twitter/@MumbaiPolice)

In their latest tweet, Mumbai Police has a special message for the siblings. The department has urged them to build a bridge of trust among each other which will help them during these trying times.

“Be a responsible sibling,” Mumbai Police tweeted. Then they asked kids to create an understanding among each other which gives them the opportunity to share their experiences, be it good or bad.

“It will also help you better understand what they are going through this lockdown,” the department wrote and concluded the tweet. In their post, they also used the hastag #EndViolence and tagged UNICEF India chapter’s official Twitter handle. In case you are unaware, UNICEF or United Nations Children’s Fund is an agency responsible for providing developmental and humanitarian aid to children all across the world.

The department also shared a sweet image of a sibling duo, a brother and his sister, sharing a bottle of hand sanitiser. On the image, they added a caption which reads, “Be a responsible sibling. Build trust and confidence.”



Since being shared, the post has gathered over 300 likes and tons of comments from people. Expectedly, there were a few who praised the department’s creativity. Some also wrote that it is a “nice” message.

“Good idea,” wrote a Twitter user. “Something nice,” commented another.

Mumbai Police, however, is not the only department that is using Twitter to put for important messages. Bengaluru Police, regularly, shares all sorts of posts to keep people informed and spread awareness. Recently, the department tweeted various riddles which are all about conveying important messages.

