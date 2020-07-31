Mumbai Police Commissioner shares 3 ways to pull a ‘reverse on virus’

Sections
“Pull a ‘reverse’ on the virus, don’t ‘skip’ your mask,” Mumbai’s Commissioner of Police, Param Bir Singh tweeted along with an image.

Updated: Jul 31, 2020 10:01 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Mumbai Police Commissioner shared this image with his tweet. (Twitter/@CPMumbaiPolice)

Mumbai’s Commissioner of Police, Param Bir Singh often takes to Twitter to share various posts to spread awareness among people regarding different topics. His recent post fits the bill perfectly as it aims to inform and remind people about the essential safety precautions one should follow amid the perilous times.

“Pull a ‘reverse’ on the virus, don’t ‘skip’ your mask,” he tweeted along with different hashtags – including #SayNoToVirus and #SayYesToMask.

He also shared an image which shows three cards kept on a surface. What, however, is interesting to note are the images depicted on the cards. While one of the cards shows a mask, the other has a bottle of hand sanitiser drawn on it. As for the third card, it has the silhouettes of two people who are standing apart from each other – indicating at the safety measure of social distancing.



Shared a little over an hour ago, the post has already gathered close to 150 likes. People shared all sorts of comments on the post to express their reactions. Chances are you’ll agree with some of them too.



“Three Aces for winning the big game #TakingOncCorona,” wrote a Twitter user. “Wow,” commented another.

A few days ago, the police commissioner shared an ‘X’traodinary meme on Twitter to remind people about the importance of wearing masks. “Be ‘X’traodinary. Act Responsibly. #XtraResponsible #TakingOnCorona,” he tweeted and shared an image.

