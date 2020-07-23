Sections
Mumbai Police Commissioner shares how not to wear a mask. You may want to take notes

Taking to Twitter, the Police Commissioner of Mumbai shared a rather unusual image.

Updated: Jul 23, 2020 10:53 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shared by Police Commissioner of Mumbai. (Twitter/@CPMumbaiPolice)

Wearing a mask every time while stepping out of our houses is a norm that we all should follow, always. To remind people about its importance and drive home the message further authorities often share creative social media posts. Just like this recent tweet by Mumbai’s Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh.

Taking to Twitter, he shared a rather unusual image. It shows someone sleeping on their bed with a mask covering them instead of a bedsheet. The caption, shared with the tweet, adds context to the picture and makes the whole message clear. “Still not the correct way to use a mask. #Don’tSleepOnMasks,” it reads.

This is, however, not the first time the top cop shared an important message with a twist of creativity. Just three days ago, he took on fake news with the help of a popular online trend #EverythingIsACake. “This lockdown, bake homemade cakes, not homemade facts,” he tweeted and shared an image showcasing the same message.

