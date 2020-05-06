Sections
Mumbai Police gives Godfather lines a twist to share this simple message

Mumbai Police’s post is a simple reminder about wearing your masks.

Updated: May 06, 2020 12:43 IST

By Amrita Kohli, Hindustan Times New Delhi

“Your enemy ‘corona’ always gets strong on ‘the mask’ you leave behind,” Mumbai Police posted. (Instagram/MumbaiPolice)

“I’ll make him an offer he can’t refuse.” The Godfather fan or not, almost everyone’s heard this line. But who would have thought this famous line could be reworked just a little bit and made relevant in our current scenario? Mumbai Police did and their creativity is winning people over.

In their latest post, the police handle has shared an advisory using The Godfather. The post is a simple reminder on wearing your mask and its importance.

“Your enemy ‘corona’ always gets strong on ‘the mask’ you leave behind,” Mumbai Police posted, along with an interesting hashtag saying #GodfatherOfSafety among others. The post is complete with a stand out image from the film but with a twist and that iconic line, also with a makeover.



The post is a hit among netizens collecting over 11,000 likes since it was shared just hours ago. It’s even impressed actor Abhishek Bachchan who gave it a double tap.



“Hats off to #MumbaiPolice creativity! You guys are just awesome!” says an Instagram user. “Page team needs a raise,” posts another. “Suddenly I can’t remember what the original line was. Mumbai Police tum bohot acha kaam karta hai,” writes a third.

Just days ago, Mumbai Police shared a post pointing out a twist in the game of Ludo to remind people why it’s important to stay home and stay safe during the ongoing lockdown.

