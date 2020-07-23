Mumbai Police gives Uptown Funk a little makeover to share this message

Sections
Mumbai Police also used a screenshot from the video of the song and gave it a neat little edit.

Updated: Jul 23, 2020 16:34 IST

By Amrita Kohli, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Mumbai Police’s post has won people over. (Instagram/Mumbai Police)

The Mumbai Police’s Instagram account seems to be finding new ways to drive home the messages about wearing masks and to remember to practice social distancing. The account has shared several quirky posts to put forth these advisory notes which have left people impressed. And, their latest one is no different. This one too has won people over.

This time, Mumbai Police has used popular song Uptown Funk to share the message. For their post, they’ve given the track a little twist. They’ve also used a screenshot from the video of the song but with a makeover.

We don’t want to reveal more, just enjoy the post and do keep their message in mind.



Shared some three hours ago, the post has collected over 16,000 likes and lots of appreciative comments from people.



“Now that’s how you make a statement,” comments an individual. “This is awesome,” shares another. “Admin, autograph milega?” posts a third. “Itni creativity kaise?” wonders a fourth.

Just a few days ago, Mumbai Police shared Vidya Balan’s dialogue from Shakuntala Devi to share a message about cyber security and choosing a strong password.

What do you think about Mumbai Police’s recent post?

