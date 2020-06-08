Mumbai Police gives Vicky Kaushal’s ‘How’s the josh’ dialogue a tiny makeover

Sections
Mumbai Police shared the tweet to remind people of a very important social distancing norm.

Updated: Jun 08, 2020 11:55 IST

By Amrita Kohli, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Mumbai Police shared a still from the film in which the actors, including Vicky Kaushal, have been given facemasks. (Twitter/@MumbaiPolice)

You ask anyone ‘How’s the josh’ and chances are ‘high sir’ will be their immediate response. This famous dialogue said by actor Vicky Kaushal in his 2019 film Uri: The Surgical Strike gained huge popularity ever since the film’s release. Now, Mumbai Police has given this famous dialogue a little makeover to incorporate in it an important aspect of our lives today.

In a tweet posted over an hour ago, Mumbai Police shared a new post. The handle is known for using quirky and creative means to drive home relevant messages and this latest post is no different. In this post, Mumbai Police has shared the revised dialogue to remind people of a very important social distancing norm.

“How’s the distance:” says the tweet shared by Mumbai Police. A picture shared along with the tweet answers the question. It shows a still from the film in which the actors, including Vicky Kaushal, have been given facemasks. “6 feet sir!” is the answer which is stated across the image.



The tweet, as most of such posts by Mumbai Police, has collected a ton of praise. Within an hour of being shared, it has received over 1,200 likes - and counting.



“You guys are really awesome,” comments an individual. “Cool one,” says another.

What do you think of this post?

