Sections
Home / It's Viral / Mumbai Police has a special message for you. But first you need to do this

Mumbai Police has a special message for you. But first you need to do this

Mumbai Police shared an image which appears pitch dark at first glance.

Updated: Apr 29, 2020 16:33 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Mumbai Police’s post has now piqued people’s attention. (Instagram/mumbaipolice)

Mumbai Police, every now and then, drops awareness posts to remind people to follow lockdown rules and stay at home. Yet again they have shared a post on Instagram but with an interesting hidden twist.

“Increase your phone’s brightness...There’s a very bright idea waiting for you!” they shared along with an image which appears pitch black at first glance. However, once you increase the brightness, the magic happens! The viewers are then greeted with a Babu Rao style message on lockdown.

Here’s what they shared:



Shared a few hours ago, the post has piqued people’s attention and it’s clear from all the comments they have dropped. An Instagram user wrote that it’s “literally dark humour”, to which another replied “all shades of dark.”



Someone, probably not familiar with the famous character Babu Rao from film Hera Pheri, wrote that the department misspelled the word “risk.” Others, however, came to the department’s rescue and wrote that ‘yeh babu rao ka style hai’.One person even wrote that they read the message in the voice of the character.

“Hahahahha jo koi bhi ye a/c handle kar raha hai – pranam,” commented yet another Instagram user. “When Mumbai Police is out patrolling, bahar jaaneka bilkul ricks nai leneka,” wrote another.

What do you think of Mumbai Police’s post?

Also Read | ‘Lockdown or …’: Mumbai Police’s ‘two option’ Insta post is people’s new favourite content

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Centre allows stranded migrant workers, students and tourists to go home, sets ground rules for travel
Apr 29, 2020 18:07 IST
India green-lights UAE, Kuwait request for ex-military doctors, nurses
Apr 29, 2020 16:07 IST
‘Loss to the world of cinema, theatre’: PM Modi mourns Irrfan Khan’s death
Apr 29, 2020 16:07 IST
LIVE: India register 1,813 fresh Covid-19 cases, 71 new deaths in 24 hours
Apr 29, 2020 17:48 IST

latest news

No Indian in Steyn’s best XI he played with or against
Apr 29, 2020 18:04 IST
At home in Chandigarh, says BJP MP Kirron Kher taking on Congress criticism on absence
Apr 29, 2020 18:03 IST
Uttarakhand to boost immunity of Covid warriors with homeopathic, ayurvedic medicines
Apr 29, 2020 18:04 IST
A Punjabi gaze on Kashmir
Apr 29, 2020 18:02 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.