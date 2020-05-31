Sections
Mumbai Police helps lawyer with broken prosthetic leg after a tweet. 'Humanity still exists,' say netizens

In the tweet Carol Jagtiani wrote that she had no transport and needed some means to visit the clinic.

Updated: May 31, 2020 16:02 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows the people who helped Jagtiani. (Instagram/officialhumansofbombay)

It all started with an SOS tweet by lawyer Carol Jagtiani who urged Mumbai Police to help her visit her prosthetist after her prosthetic leg broke. In the tweet she wrote that she had no transport and needed some means to visit the clinic. It took the department less than three minutes to reply to the tweet and ask for Jagtiani’s contact details.

An Instagram post by Humans of Bombay (HOB), which was later re-posted by Mumbai Police, details what happened next and it’s absolutely heartening.

However, before knowing how the tale unfolds, take a look at the Twitter interaction between Mumbai Police and Jagtiani:



In their post, HOB detailed Jagtiani’s story in her own words. Turns out, she was doing household chores when her prosthetic leg broke.



“I was in the middle of house chores when suddenly my prosthetic leg broke. The moment it happened, I remember thinking, ‘What timing!’ For 2 days, I managed with a spare one, but I was in a lot of pain,” she told HOB.

Then she called her prosthetist but due to unavailability of any transportation they were not able to get to her. That is when one of her friends asked her to get in touch with the Mumbai Police.

Soon after taking her contact details on Twitter, the department arranged for a car with a female cop. They picked her up from her home and took her to the clinic. The cop and the driver also waited for her for over three hours, till she was done, and dropped her back home.

The image shows Jagtiani with her prosthetist. ( Instagram/officialhumansofbombay )

“On the way back, I was so overwhelmed with gratitude, all I could say was ‘Thank you’. But she [the female police] smiled and said, ‘You take care of yourself and your leg now!’ With that, they dropped me home and left,” she recalled.

“It was one incident, 3 hours, and not much else -- but to me it meant the world. There’s no two ways about it, in the darkest of our hours, humanity still shines,” Jagtiani added.

The image shows people from clinic, female cop of Mumbai Police, and the car’s driver. ( Instagram/officialhumansofbombay )

With the caption “Always striving to put our best foot forward for Mumbai. Glad we could be of service!” Mumbai police re-posted HOB’s post. Check out the post tugging at the heartstrings of many.

Both the posts received thousands of likes and tons of appreciative comments. While some praised Jagtiani’s courage, others thanked Mumbai Police for their prompt action. Several people wrote that this is a story which “restores their faith in humanity.”

“Hats off to all police officers of our country,” wrote an Instagram user. “Humanity still exists,” expressed another. “Things like these restore your faith in humanity,” commented another. “Ma’am you are very strong. Kudos to police,” wrote a fourth.

Also Read | Corona Heroes: Delhi Police responds to SOS tweet, delivers medicine amid lockdown

