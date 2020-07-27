Sections
Home / It's Viral / Mumbai Police is using this Space Invaders video game inspired meme to send an important health message

Mumbai Police is using this Space Invaders video game inspired meme to send an important health message

“Put some ‘space’ between you and these ‘invaders’” reads a line of the caption shared alongside the post.

Updated: Jul 27, 2020 20:59 IST

By Sanya Budhiraja, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image was initially posted from Mumbai Police’s official Twitter account and then to their Instagram page. (Twitter/@MumbaiPolice)

Trust Mumbai Police to use the perfect blend of pop-culture and scientific knowledge to send forth an essential health message.

Initially posted from the force’s official Twitter account and then to their Instagram page, this image was shared on July 27. The picture is accompanied by text reading, “Put some ‘space’ between you and these ‘invaders’. Use masks as ‘shields’. #TakingOnCorona”.

The photograph’s design resembles the screen of Space Invaders, a Japanese video game. However, some small modifications have been made to the picture. For instance, the shooter icon has been replaced with a bottle of sanitiser. The ‘aliens’ have been replaced with virus-shaped icons, and four masks rest where several shield symbols would have been instead.

These changes are used to highlight the importance of masks and sanitisers in fighting the novel coronavirus. Check out this creative messaging down below:



Since being shared, the post has left netizens impressed as well as informed. It currently has over 200 likes and many appreciative comments on the micro-blogging application.

Here is what netizens had to say about the Space Invaders inspired image conveying important health-related information. A Twitter user said, “You always use interesting visuals to explain”. Mumbai Police sure does.

Another individual wrote, “Loving the creativity. Keep spreading awareness”.

“This is so cool! You guys are on fire,” read one comment under the post. An Instagram user stated, “Haha... this is awesome”.

“Great creativity!” declared somebody, while another individual said, “Well done to the managing team”. What are your thoughts on the post?

Also Read | Mumbai Police Commissioner posts ‘X’traodinary meme to convey the importance of masks

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Doctors stage protest at Yashwantrao Chavan Memorial Hospital
Jul 27, 2020 21:28 IST
Money exchanger robbed of ₹3 lakh in Chandigarh market
Jul 27, 2020 21:26 IST
NIA grills Kerala CM’s former secretary for 9 hours in gold smuggling case
Jul 27, 2020 21:24 IST
Andhra Pradesh crosses one-lakh mark in Covid-19 positive cases
Jul 27, 2020 21:25 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.