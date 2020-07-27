Mumbai Police is using this Space Invaders video game inspired meme to send an important health message

The image was initially posted from Mumbai Police’s official Twitter account and then to their Instagram page. (Twitter/@MumbaiPolice)

Trust Mumbai Police to use the perfect blend of pop-culture and scientific knowledge to send forth an essential health message.

Initially posted from the force’s official Twitter account and then to their Instagram page, this image was shared on July 27. The picture is accompanied by text reading, “Put some ‘space’ between you and these ‘invaders’. Use masks as ‘shields’. #TakingOnCorona”.

The photograph’s design resembles the screen of Space Invaders, a Japanese video game. However, some small modifications have been made to the picture. For instance, the shooter icon has been replaced with a bottle of sanitiser. The ‘aliens’ have been replaced with virus-shaped icons, and four masks rest where several shield symbols would have been instead.

These changes are used to highlight the importance of masks and sanitisers in fighting the novel coronavirus. Check out this creative messaging down below:

Since being shared, the post has left netizens impressed as well as informed. It currently has over 200 likes and many appreciative comments on the micro-blogging application.

Here is what netizens had to say about the Space Invaders inspired image conveying important health-related information. A Twitter user said, “You always use interesting visuals to explain”. Mumbai Police sure does.

Another individual wrote, “Loving the creativity. Keep spreading awareness”.

“This is so cool! You guys are on fire,” read one comment under the post. An Instagram user stated, “Haha... this is awesome”.

“Great creativity!” declared somebody, while another individual said, “Well done to the managing team”. What are your thoughts on the post?

Also Read | Mumbai Police Commissioner posts ‘X’traodinary meme to convey the importance of masks