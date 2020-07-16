Mumbai Police, Nagpur Police share Vidya Balan’s dialogue from Shakuntala Devi for this message

Sections
Both Mumbai Police and Nagpur Police handles have shared a similar message using the dialogue.

Updated: Jul 16, 2020 12:37 IST

By Amrita Kohli, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Mumbai Police shared this image in their tweet. (Twitter/@MumbaiPolice)

By now you’ve probably seen the trailer for Shakuntala Devi, in which Vidya Balan plays the role of mathematician Shakuntala Devi. Now, a dialogue from the trailer has been turned into a meme. Both Mumbai Police and Nagpur Police handles have shared a similar message using this dialogue. And people on Twitter are loving it.

Both handles have posted screenshots from the trailer when Balan says, “Jab amazing ho sakti hu, toh normal kyu banu”. While Nagpur Police has used the dialogue as is, Mumbai Police has shared its translated version. But both handles have shared a similar message to go with the image - the need for cyber security and picking a strong password.

Take a look at both the tweets:





Both tweets have won tweeple over who have left comments praising the handles for sharing such a message in this way.



“Mine is so amazing that I can’t even remember it,” joked a Twitter user. “That’s funny,” posted another.

“Twitter genius @NagpurPolice,” wrote an individual. “Awesome... @NagpurPolice and of course @vidya_balan too,” wrote another.

What do you think of Mumbai Police and Nagpur Police’s tweets?

