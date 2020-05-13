Mumbai Police officials return home amid cheers after beating coronavirus. Watch

Sections
“A Hero’s Welcome!” Mumbai Police wrote and shared the video.

Updated: May 13, 2020 13:05 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows the three officials of Mumbai Police department. (Instagram/Mumbai Police)

Mumbai Police took to Instagram to share a video which has now gathered tons of appreciation from people. The video shows three personnel of the department returning home after having beaten COVID-19. It shows the officials being welcomed with cheers and applause.

“A Hero’s Welcome! And why not? After all, 3 members of the Mumbai Police family returned home, having successfully beaten Coronavirus,” Mumbai Police wrote and shared the video.

As the video begins, “welcoming the heroes” flashes across the screen followed by the officials walking with folded hands. As they walk, people standing around start clapping and cheering. It ends with people showering flower petals on them.



Since being shared, the video has garnered close to 30,000 views. Several people shared their reactions on the post.



“Welcome back heroes,” wrote an Instagram user. “Hats off to you guys! You are doing a fantastic job,” wrote another. “Welcome back Heroes. We are so proud of you all,” expressed a third. “Thank you for sharing. People need to see this and get inspired too,” wrote a fourth.

What do you think of the video?

