Mumbai Police posts Harry Potter-themed tweet to share this message

“As Ronald Weasley would say, ‘this is bloody brilliant!’,” commented a Twitter user on the share.

Updated: Oct 29, 2020, 01:06 IST

By Amrita Kohli, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Mumbai Police shared the message with this image. (Twitter/@MumbaiPolice)

Are you a fan of Harry Potter? If the answer is yes, chances are you’ll like this tweet posted by Mumbai Police. The handle is known for sharing important messages through quirky posts and their recent tweet is no different.

In a bid to remind people to secure their online accounts with proper passwords, Mumbai Police shared a special message. Using Harry Potter as a theme, the handle tweeted, “Let the order of you password be ‘riddikulus.’ Don’t let anyone ‘manage mischief’ on your accounts”.

Using the hashtag #CyberSecurity, the tweet also said further, “Use strong passwords and change them at regular intervals”.

The share is complete with an image that gives the Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix title a little twist. Take a look at the tweet below:



Since being tweeted, the post has won over people.

“Just when I thought you guys couldn’t get cooler. Social media game on point,” wrote a Twitter user. “As Ronald Weasley would say, ‘this is bloody brilliant!’,” commented another.

The post was also shared on Instagram where many shared reactions to it.

“My password so unique, every time I feel there is a need to change it, always have to click on ‘forgot password’,” posted an individual. “Jaldi se password badaldo warna inspector Voldemort aajyege,” joked another.

What do you think about the share?

