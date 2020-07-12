Mumbai Police posts witty yet informative ‘when you accidentally type’ meme

Sections
Mumbai Police tweeted “when you accidentally type” along with eight emojis.

Updated: Jul 12, 2020 11:47 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shared by Mumbai Police reminds people to wash hands. (Twitter/Mumbai Police)

The Internet is a place which often graces us with fun memes and trends. More often than not, these memes are so hilarious that they leave people chuckling. Just like this new meme trend called ‘When You Accidentally Type’. Now people can’t stop sharing all sorts of posts under that trend and it includes Mumbai Police too. However, as expected, their post is not just funny but informative too.

Before knowing what the department tweeted, let’s clear the air about this trend. It’s nothing but the mistake one makes when sending out a series of emojis. Who would have thought that such a simple thing could make people laugh out loud?

As for Mumbai Police, they wrote, “When you accidentally type” and shared eight emojis. However, unlike the others, they didn’t slide in a wrong emoji. Hence, all of them make sense and convey messages we should all follow. In case the emojis weren’t clear, they also shared images depicting the same.

Take a look at the post to see what they shared:



Since being shared just a few hours ago, the post has already gathered over 400 likes and close to 50 retweets.

“Last image for safe distance is funny and meaningful at the same time. Today’s content whosoever has designed is definitely creatively thoughtful,” wrote a Twitter user. “Necessity is the mother of invention,” expressed another.

What do you think of Mumbai Police’s post?

