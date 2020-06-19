Sections
Home / It's Viral / Mumbai Police’s anti-drug ‘LSD’ post is something everyone should follow

Mumbai Police’s anti-drug ‘LSD’ post is something everyone should follow

Mumbai Police gave a twist to the letters “LSD” to share an anti-drug message.

Updated: Jun 19, 2020 14:39 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Mumbai Police’s post received tons of appreciation from people. (Instagram/@mumbaipolice)

Mumbai Police is known for sharing witty posts that drive home important messages. Case in point is their latest anti-drug post where the department came up with a creative and punny post to share the message “say no to drugs.”

In the post, the department gave a whole new meaning to the letters “LSD”. Lysergic acid diethylamide (LSD) is a hallucinogenic drug. Mumbai Police gave a twist to the letters “LSD” to turn it into an anti-drug message. In their Instagram post, they described it as “Let’s Social Distance” from ‘trips’ – the psychedelic experience one has after taking drugs.

They also shared a video to further emphasis on their anti-drug message.



The post, shared just about four hours ago, gathered over 65,000 views – and counting. Several people shared tons of reactions. Some also took this opportunity to show their creativity and drop punny comments. The post also made many laugh out loud and they expressed the same with the help of emojis.



“It is ‘high’ time we did,” wrote an Instagram user. “hahahah,” expressed another. “The admin of the handle needs a raise,” commented a third and many agreed. “Who else is tripping on this post,” jokingly expressed another. “I’m super impressed with Mumbai Police’s social media team,” wrote a fifth and honestly, we are too.

This, however, is not the first time that the department has shared an anti-drug post. Just two days ago, they shared another ‘say no to drugs’ post in the form of a WhatsApp conversation.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Rupee settles 6 paise lower at 76.20 against US dollar
Jun 19, 2020 14:35 IST
Sixth trial of potential Chinese Covid-19 shot begins with GSK, Dynavax mix
Jun 19, 2020 14:32 IST
This hooman is wearing his cat on a cap. Watch to find out why
Jun 19, 2020 14:31 IST
The Saudi Prince called: How WWE Chairman McMahon changed plans for a match
Jun 19, 2020 14:38 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.