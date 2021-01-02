Mumbai Police’s #ConsentMatters reply to man earns Twitter’s praise

Sections
It all started with an advisory post by Mumbai Police.

Updated: Jan 02, 2021, 09:54 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The Twitter user replied on this advisory post by Mumbai Police. (Twitter/@MumbaiPolice)

Mumbai Police often tweets witty and creative advisory posts that leave people amused. Their posts never fail to create buzz online. The same is happening again but this time due a reply they shared while answering a question of a Twitter user.

It all started with a post that the department shared on December 31. They tweeted the giggle-inducing advisory post to remind people about the necessity to ensure safety on New Year’s Eve.

“Single and ready to mingle but ONLINE,” they tweeted and shared this image:



Expectedly, the post accumulated tons of responses. Among them was a reply where a person asked, “What if I reach her place by 11pm and stay there overnight?” In case you’re unaware, on the particular day a night curfew was imposed in Mumbai between 11 pm to 6 am.



To answer the Twitter user’s question, Mumbai Police came up with an apt and to the point reply. Here’s what they shared:

Mumbai Police’s response soon captured people’s attention. Applauding the reply, they shared various comments.

What do you think of the exchange?

