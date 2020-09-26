Mumbai Police’s ‘penny for the wise’ post conveys an important message

Sections
“You guys are awesome,” read one comment under Mumbai Police’s Instagram post.

Updated: Sep 26, 2020 09:49 IST

By Sanya Budhiraja, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The post was shared on September 24. (Instagram/@mumbaipolice)

Police departments across the nation have left no stone unturned to advocate for appropriate practices that help limit the spread of Covid-19. Mumbai Police is no different, and this post by them is all about how one can ‘take on coronavirus’.

An image was shared on the Mumbai Police’s official Instagram and Twitter accounts on September 24. The text shared alongside the image reads, “Not wearing a mask when out makes no ‘cents’”. Two hashtags, #PennyForTheWise and #TakingOnCorona, have been shared with the picture.

The snapshot shows two sides of a coin. One side has a picture of a house drawn on it while the other one shows an individual wearing a mask. “Heads you win, tails corona loses,” says the text written on top of the image.

The post suggests that to win the war against the novel coronavirus, one must follow the precautions represented on the two sides of the coin.



Check out the post which has already accumulated nearly 8,500 likes on Instagram. Additionally, the share has almost 300 likes on Twitter.

Since being shared, the post has garnered many appreciative comments from netizens.

One person on Instagram said, “Brilliant as usual”. “You guys are awesome,” read another comment. Somebody proclaimed, “Whoever made the pun in the caption, I love you”.

What are your thoughts on the share?

Also Read | Delhi Police’s ‘new normal’ Instagram post has an important message for all. Seen it yet?

