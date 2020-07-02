Sections
Home / It's Viral / Mumbai Police’s post on ‘Dark’ habits is something to abide by

Mumbai Police’s post on ‘Dark’ habits is something to abide by

“Haha, why are you so cool,” wrote an Instagram user on the post.

Updated: Jul 02, 2020 12:25 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Mumbai Police shared a Dark web series related post on Instagram. (Instagram/Mumbai Police)

Mumbai Police has done it again. They have used a reference from a popular web series to put forth an essential advisory message. It is such a note of caution that everyone should follow to stay safe in these perilous times.

In the post’s caption, they asked a very simple question - “Is it okay to share masks?” Then they added the answer, “Absolutely not. It’s a #Dark habit.” It indeed is, and that is why we should never share the mask we are wearing with someone else or use theirs.

It’s the image they shared with the post which contains a reference from the German science fiction thriller Dark. What did they share? Take a look at it yourself:



Since being shared just two hours ago, people flooded the post with appreciative comments. There were several who were simply mesmerised by their creativity. A few also shared references from other TV series.



“Mumbai Police, you are just awesome to send the messages in your own unique way. We just love it. This is the other side of yours,” wrote an Instagram user. “What do we say to the God of death? Not today,” wrote another drawing a reference from the show Game of Thrones. “This is lit,” expressed a third. “Haha, why are you so cool,” wrote a fourth.

What do you think of the post?

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Eco-friendly weddings in the times of Covid-19
Jul 02, 2020 12:51 IST
Respect women’s autonomy
Jul 02, 2020 12:49 IST
‘The general success rate of ovulation induction is about 18 per cent per cycle’
Jul 02, 2020 12:47 IST
MHRD launches ‘Drug Discovery Hackathon’ to develop anti- Covid drugs
Jul 02, 2020 12:47 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.