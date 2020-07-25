Sections
Mumbai Police’s post showcases what wearing a mask without maintaining 6-feet distance is like

“When you wear a mask but do not maintain 6-feet distance” reads the text shared alongside the image.

Updated: Jul 25, 2020 13:19 IST

By Sanya Budhiraja, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows ‘The Gate to Nowhere’ as captured by Rick Holliday. (Instagram/@mumbaipolice)

Mumbai Police is back at it again with their witty social media posts. This time around, the department is spreading a vital message using a photograph of ‘The Gate of Nowhere’, located in the French countryside, by photographer Rick Holliday. Check out their post to understand how an image of this beautiful gate conveys to the importance of maintaining a 6-feet distance, even while wearing a mask.

Shared from Mumbai Police’s official Twitter account and Instagram page on July 25, the image is accompanied with a caption reading, “When you wear a mask but do not maintain 6-feet distance: #TheUselessGate #TakingOnCorona”.

The photo shows a lush, green open space. Amidst the greenery is a mighty-looking gate, made out of stone and metal. The gateway would have been an otherwise standard piece of architecture if it weren’t for the fact that there are no walls or any other type of barricades surrounding it. Thus, anyone can walk to-and-fro it without hindrance.

Mumbai Police’s post compares the protection offered from wearing a mask without maintaining a 6-feet distance to the security provided by this entrance.



Since being shared on the photo and video sharing application, the post has accumulated nearly 8,000 likes and many appreciative comments.

Here is what Instagram users had to say about this comparison. One person said, “Wow”. Another individual wrote, “Mumbai police is the best. Look at the memes man”.

“Savage,” read one comment under the post, and we cannot say we disagree.

What do you think of Mumbai Police’s creative messaging?

Also Read | Mumbai Police shares why 24/7 is more than a date to them

