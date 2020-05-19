Mumbai Police’s Twitter game is on point! This Pataal Lok inspired post proves that again

Mumbai Police never fails to churn out creative and witty tweets to put forth advisory messages for people. A few days ago, they used a Pataal Lok meme to take on fake news and now they’re at it again with a tweet inspired by the same noir-fiction drama.

Mumbai Police took reference from a popular dialogue in the show, which explains that the whole world is divided into three Loks (regions) – ‘Swarg Lok’, ‘Dharti Lok’, and ‘Pataal Lok’, and gave it a little twist. They added that there’s also a fourth Lok and that’s where people need to stay at the moment – it’s ‘Ghir-Lok’ (home).

“Grih-Lok is the safest!” with this caption the department shared the tweet. They also used the hashtags #GrihLokIsTrending, #StayHome and #StaySafe.

Several people appreciated the department’s tweet and praised their creativity, as many do for most of their posts. Some also tried to give their own twist to the post by Mumbai Police.

“Kudos to the person who makes these meme messages,” wrote a Twitter user. “Ek hai Swarg Lok. Ek hai Darti Lok. Ek hai Patal Lok. Ghar mai raho aur bache raho Darti Lok main,” expressed another. “Your messages are so creative. It helps me stay calm at home during the lockdown. Thank you for keeping us entertained,” tweeted a third.

What do you think of this latest tweet by Mumbai Police?

