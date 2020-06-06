Sections
Home / It's Viral / Mumbai Police says this is the only ‘Meow Meow’ that’s acceptable in anti-drug tweet

Mumbai Police says this is the only ‘Meow Meow’ that’s acceptable in anti-drug tweet

The anti-drug post by Mumbai Police has received appreciative comments from netizens.

Updated: Jun 06, 2020 11:47 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Mumbai Police shared the image of this cat in their anti-drug post. (Twitter/Mumbai Police)

#SayNoToDrugs - with this hashtag Mumbai Police shared an anti-drug post recently which is not just an advisory but adorable too. In this post, the department shared a one-line caption along with a simple image.

In the post’s caption they wrote about “the only ‘meow meow’ that is acceptable!” and shared the image of a cat. Through their post Mumbai Police has urged and warned people to stay away from drugs.

Meow meow is a synthetic substance and is a common name for 4-Methylmethcathinone, informs the National Health Service’s (NHS) website.

Mumbai Police shared the same post on both Twitter and Instagram to create awareness:



Since being shared the posts have received thousands of likes with a flood of appreciative comments. Some wrote that it’s amazing that the department is taking to social media to create awareness. A few also took a hilarious route while expressing themselves.

“That’s a look on the face of the cat when it was refused milk by its owner,” wrote an Instagram user commenting on the feline’s expression. “This is a good one, good way to spread info,” expressed another. “Take a bow bow @mumbaipolice, you guys never cease to amaze,” wrote a third.

“Unstoppable Mumbai Police,” wrote a Twitter user, praising the department’s post. “This is the only version we should love,” expressed another.

What do you think of Mumbai Police’s post?

Also Read | How do fake news peddlers get their ‘exclusive’ info? Mumbai Police shares Paatal Lok meme to answer

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Mumbai Police says only this ‘Meow Meow’ is acceptable in anti-drug tweet
Jun 06, 2020 11:47 IST
Ahead of 2021 state polls, Mamata Banerjee warns TMC against corruption in relief work
Jun 06, 2020 11:46 IST
‘In India or in China, I promise you there would be more cases’: Trump
Jun 06, 2020 11:45 IST
Who are Antifa, the ‘boogaloo’ movement and others blamed in US protest violence?
Jun 06, 2020 11:37 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.