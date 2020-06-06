Mumbai Police says this is the only ‘Meow Meow’ that’s acceptable in anti-drug tweet

Mumbai Police shared the image of this cat in their anti-drug post. (Twitter/Mumbai Police)

#SayNoToDrugs - with this hashtag Mumbai Police shared an anti-drug post recently which is not just an advisory but adorable too. In this post, the department shared a one-line caption along with a simple image.

In the post’s caption they wrote about “the only ‘meow meow’ that is acceptable!” and shared the image of a cat. Through their post Mumbai Police has urged and warned people to stay away from drugs.

Meow meow is a synthetic substance and is a common name for 4-Methylmethcathinone, informs the National Health Service’s (NHS) website.

Mumbai Police shared the same post on both Twitter and Instagram to create awareness:

Since being shared the posts have received thousands of likes with a flood of appreciative comments. Some wrote that it’s amazing that the department is taking to social media to create awareness. A few also took a hilarious route while expressing themselves.

“That’s a look on the face of the cat when it was refused milk by its owner,” wrote an Instagram user commenting on the feline’s expression. “This is a good one, good way to spread info,” expressed another. “Take a bow bow @mumbaipolice, you guys never cease to amaze,” wrote a third.

“Unstoppable Mumbai Police,” wrote a Twitter user, praising the department’s post. “This is the only version we should love,” expressed another.

What do you think of Mumbai Police’s post?

